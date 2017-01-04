Related Program: 
01/04/17: Retiring to the State Department

    Chairman and CEO of US oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, speaks during the 2015 Oil and Money conference in central London on October 7, 2015.
In both the U.S. and across the pond, politicians won on their promises to dismantle trade deals. In the new year, delivering on those promises could be tough. Then: President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of State pick, Rex Tillerson, was close to retiring with millions in deferred stock. Now he's cashing out to avoid a conflict of interest. Plus, how car companies prepare for a driverless future and the latest from CES 2017.