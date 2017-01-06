01/06/2017: If our bodies could talk and clean eating

On this week's show Marketplace's Andy Uhler and Kimberly Adams go long on Mexican energy deregulation and short on McDonald's. We talk to Steve Heely, the CEO of the vegan fast casual chain Veggie Grill, about bringing vegan food to the masses. The Atlantic's Dr. James Hamblin talks about his book "If Our Bodies Could Talk: A Guide to Operating and Maintaining the Human Body" and why we should be weary of health claims made by businesses. Plus, musician Mayer Hawthorne takes the Marketplace Quiz.