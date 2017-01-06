Related Program: 
01/06/2017: If our bodies could talk and clean eating

By Marketplace
    The VG Beyond Burger is one of the vegan fast-casual options at West Coast chain Veggie Grill. 
    Lizzie O'Leary and Eliza Mills

On this week's show Marketplace's Andy Uhler and Kimberly Adams go long on Mexican energy deregulation and short on McDonald's. We talk to Steve Heely, the CEO of the vegan fast casual chain Veggie Grill, about bringing vegan food to the masses. The Atlantic's Dr. James Hamblin talks about his book "If Our Bodies Could Talk: A Guide to Operating and Maintaining the Human Body" and why we should  be weary of health claims made by businesses. Plus, musician Mayer Hawthorne takes the Marketplace Quiz.