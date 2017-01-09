Uber's releasing a trove of data from its cars in three cities, with plans to provide average trip times in the countries where it operates. We'll look at how that data could help with city planning. Also on the show: a conversation with the Federal Trade Commission's chairwoman, Edith Ramirez, about cross-device tracking, and Marketplace's Molly Wood on her experience at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.
01/09/17: The winner of this year's Consumer Electronics Show
By Marketplace • 10 hours ago