01/11/2017: Rex Tillerson's Boy Scout ties

President-elect Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, begins his Senate confirmation hearing later today. What could he bring to the table as leader? We'll look at his Boy Scout past and find out how experts would grade his ExxonMobil tenure. Next, we'll discuss Volkswagen's announcement that it's close to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over rigged cars, and then chat with a former Wall Street analyst about project of his that aims to help the elderly live independently.