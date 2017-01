Eyewear maker Luxottica — known for its Ray-Ban shades — is merging with lens maker Essilor to create a company worth $50 billion. We'll explore the future of the eyewear market and explain why a deal between these two types of companies is so unusual. Next, we'll talk about Amazon's job growth plans, and then look at how Los Angeles plans to allocate $1.2 billion of funds dedicated to the homeless.