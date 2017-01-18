Think the rise of digital means a reduced ecological footprint? Turns out streaming the latest hit show might be bad for the environment, according to a new Greenpeace report. Quartz's Ashley Rodriguez explains how exactly the streaming industry uses energy. Afterwards, we'll look at news that online grocery stores will soon be allowed to accept food stamps, and then talk about the possibility of bendable phones.
01/18/17: How your binge-watching can affect the environment
By Marketplace • 10 hours ago