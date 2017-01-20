01/20/17: The hefty fees for drone use

New gadgets mean new rules. With Trump's inauguration taking place today, D.C. wants to make it clear that drones and selfie sticks are not allowed in the capital. We'll take look at what attendees WILL be able to bring with them. As for those of us who live elsewhere in the country, we'll also share the ways you can watch the event online. Afterwards, software engineer Tracey Chou will join us to play this week's Silicon Tally.