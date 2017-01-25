As AT&T prepares to announce fourth-quarter earnings later today, we'll revisit the company's proposed $85 billion merger with Time Warner and look at what it means for consumers. Next, we'll talk about the Trans-Pacific Partnership's connection to the television and film industry. Hollywood had rallied behind beefed-up copyright protections included in the TPP, a deal that Trump withdrew from on Monday.
01/25/17: What the Trans-Pacific Partnership has to do with Hollywood
By Marketplace • 11 hours ago