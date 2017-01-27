01/27/17: A rough year for the U.S. economy

The U.S. economy grew by just 1.6 percent last year. FTN Financial's Chris Low explains why we had a rough year and where our future is headed. Next, we'll look at a possible new "right to work" law in Missouri, which could be an indicator of weakened union power. Finally, we'll chat with a former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Earl Anthony Wayne, about what America's recent conflicts with Mexico mean for the political system there.