President Donald Trump's has issued two executive orders to crack down on illegal immigration. As a result, state and local law enforcement agencies will have the power to enforce immigration laws. But some departments aren't eager to be involved, worrying that police-community relations will be strained. Next, we'll talk with the head of the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development on how to improve rural communities, and then look at a rise in bills that would boost penalties for protesters.
01/27/2017: The penalties of protesting
By Marketplace • 11 hours ago