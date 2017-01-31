01/31/2017: Businesses react to Trump's policies

We're leading off with two macro-economic stories today. First, currency manipulation: Trump and his aides have accused China, Japan and now Germany of benefiting from undervalued currency. Then, companies are trying to figure out how to navigate the new Trump era: Some are feeling pressure to move manufacturing back to the States, others to take a stand on his executive order and others still just want to stay off his Twitter feed. Plus, a preview of this week's "Make Me Smart."