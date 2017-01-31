01/31/2017: Silicon Valley responds to Trump's ban

Because the tech world hires a lot of overseas talent, Silicon Valley has been largely critical of Trump's immigration ban. Politico reporter Tony Romm joined us to talk about the how the ban is specifically affecting companies in this sector and the measures that some companies are taking to protect workers. Next, we'll look at Ford Motor's attempt to change its brand from a car company to a future "mobility" company. At the Manhattan transportation center today, the first new FordHub will open. Inside, there will be a rolling ball sculpture, a wall covered in matchbox-sized cars, and a futuristic travel game.