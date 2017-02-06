Nearly 100 tech companies, including Google and Amazon, have filed a legal brief against Trump's immigration ban. We'll look at why the tech industry has rallied against the president's executive order and what legal steps are next. Afterwards, we'll look at what a trade war with Mexico could mean for U.S. poultry producers. Finally, we'll chat with author Sarah van Gelder about the economic innovations she encountered traveling across the U.S.
02/06/17: What a 12,000 mile trek can teach you about America
By Marketplace • 9 hours ago