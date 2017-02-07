A government rule that requires a company to disclose the pay gap between its CEO and his or her employees may get scrapped. We'll look at why the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered an early review of it. Next, we'll talk about how Disney is coping with the changing landscape of cable TV. Finally, we'll check out a parking meter in New Haven, Connecticut that accepts coins for the homeless.
02/07/17: How much does the boss get paid compared to you?
By David Brancaccio • 8 hours ago