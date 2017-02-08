02/08/17: Is a strong dollar good or bad?

We're starting off today with something the president reportedly did at 3 in the morning, and something else he did at 8 in the morning. Welcome to the American economy in 2017. First up, President Donald Trump reportedly called up his national security adviser to ask if a strong or weak dollar was better for the U.S. It's a good question! And a complicated one. Next, we'll look at the president's Twitter feud with Nordstrom and where ethics rules come into play. Plus, a look at Kentucky coal and Great Lakes shipping.