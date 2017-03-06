Related Program: 
03/06/17: Using games to measure a robot's abilities

South by Southwest Edu, a conference where educators will get together to reimagine the future of the classroom, kicks off today. Devorah Heitner, author of "Screenwise," joined us to discuss the role of tech in education and how parents can teach their children in the digital age. Also in the world of learning: we'll chat with computing science professor Michael Bowling about why we use games to test artificial intelligence's abilities. 