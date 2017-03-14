David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, joins us to discuss the economic impact of the GOP's new health care proposal and how seasonal changes can affect the government's monthly jobs report. Next, we'll look at a new survey that finds 40 percent of colleges and universities have seen a drop in international applicants, and then explore the economic factors driving the upcoming Dutch election.
03/14/17: The connection between the weather and employment numbers
By Mark Garrison • 9 hours ago