03/15/17: Getting that perfect NCAA tournament bracket

    Carlbe Ervin II #1 of the Kansas State Wildcats shoots the ball against Konstantinos Mitoglou #44 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the First Four game in the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
A single March Madness tournament bracket has 9.2 quintillion possible combinations. Luckily, people making wagers now have technology on their side. CNET's Lindsey Turrentine dropped by to discuss the different tools people can use to increase their odds of winning. Next, we'll talk about the downfall of shopping malls — a decline 20-some years in the making — and then look at an iPhone case by Esti Inc. that runs Android 7.1's operating system. 