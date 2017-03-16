03/16/17: Is art still 'art' when it's influenced by the crowd?

South by Southwest has kicked off in Austin, Texas, which has its own "Tech under Trump" programming. Marketplace's Molly Wood explains what the tech industry hopes to get out of it, and whether there are any aspects of the Trump administration that tech companies are excited about. Afterwards, we'll look at the unique songwriting process of Bombadil, a folk-pop trio based in North Carolina that's using data and algorithms to try and give fans more of what they want.