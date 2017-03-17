03/17/17: What may be the most interesting Trump meeting yet

Later today, President Donald Trump will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel — two leaders who have sharp differences on important issues involve business. We'll look at the messages Merkel will try to send during her visit, and how business/political leaders in Germany perceive Trump. Afterwards, we'll explore new report from the International Energy Agency that says global CO2 emissions have stayed flat for the third year in a row. And finally, we'll look at the connection between a movie's presale numbers and its box office success.