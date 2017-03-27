Iran responds to U.S. sanctions with their own, aimed at U.S. companies that do business with Israel. Marketplace's Marielle Segarra discusses which companies are involved and what it means for them. Then we turn to Nigeria, where pollution from an oil spill is still astonishingly high almost a decade after two Shell pipelines burst. Plus, how mobile solar-powered vehicle chargers are changing the landscape of the electric car industry.
03/27/2017: Iran's reciprocal sanctions target companies with ties to Israel
By Marketplace • 8 hours ago