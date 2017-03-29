03/29/17: What Uber's first diversity report reveals

A new resolution plans to scale back a set of privacy rules put in place by the Federal Communications Commission under President Obama. We'll discuss how the measure could affect what you see online as a user, and how much data telecommunications companies already collect. Also on the topic of data that's collected and shared: Uber has released a transparency report about its workforce. We'll take a look at the report's statistics, which show that men hold 85 percent of the company's tech jobs. And finally, we'll talk about the roll out of Facebook Stories, a service that seems a lot like Snapchat.