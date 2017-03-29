03/29/17: Who has the upper hand when it comes to Brexit?

Britain's ambassador to the EU has handed over a letter saying it's over. Now that the separation has begun, who's in the most advantageous position? We'll examine the trade relationship between the U.K. and the bloc. Afterwards, we'll discuss some of the causes of the country's opioid crisis, and then look at Wells Fargo's decision to pay $110 million in a settlement over accounts opened without customers permission.
By Sabri Ben-Achour • 7 hours ago