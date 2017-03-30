03/30/17: What should Trump's pick for Labor Secretary expect in the role?

Turns out that GDP growth in the U.S. for the fourth quarter was higher than initially reported. Diane Swonk, CEO of DS Economics, joins us to discuss whether this is a good sign for the upcoming year. Afterwards, we'll look at the different issues that Trump's pick for Labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, will have to tackle if he gets the position. And finally, we'll discuss how ride-sharing companies plan to court an older customer base.