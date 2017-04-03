04/03/17: How virtual reality is changing the way we tell stories

With the rise of virtual reality, what will the movie-going experience be like in the future? Ted Schilowitz, a "futurist" for 20th Century Fox, stopped by to discuss how there will be an emphasis on the sensation of being physically transported and "choose your own adventure" stories. Afterwards, we'll look at how museums around the world are also experimenting with virtual reality. The New Museum in New York City is encouraging artists to use VR as a medium for their art.