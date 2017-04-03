04/03/17: What's really taking away American jobs?

President Trump says he wants to bring back jobs from overseas, but one of the big threats to the American worker might actually be technology. We're exploring the issue in our new series "Robot-Proof Jobs." We'll kick off our coverage by chatting with Martin Ford, a futurist and author, who explains the effects that tech will have on the labor force. Afterwards, we'll look at forecasts that predict a bump in auto sales, a trend that may have to do with a rise in subprime lending. And finally, we'll talk about McDonald's plan to compete against other fast-food chains by using fresh beef instead of frozen patties in its Quarter Pounder.