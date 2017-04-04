04/04/17: The $14 million plan to fight fake news

A diverse group of players, including Facebook and the Ford Foundation, are starting a $14 million fund to advance news literacy. Professor Jeff Jarvis of the City University of New York, the institution administering the fund, stopped by to discuss how this plan is different from other initiatives and what will happen if it affects these companies' bottom lines. Afterwards, we'll chat with wellness guru Dave Asprey about his unconventional dieting suggestions, which aim to help people increase their "brainpower."