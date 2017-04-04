04/04/17: Sheryl Sandberg on the need for companies to tackle unequal pay

Tesla's stock market value has just beat out Ford's, making it no. 2 to General Motors. We'll look at why investors are so optimistic about the electric car company's prospects. Afterwards, we'll examine Uganda's struggle to manage its refugee crisis, a problem that could worsen if the U.S. goes through with making major cuts to all foreign aid. And as part of Equal Pay Day, we'll chat with LeanIn.Org founder Sheryl Sandberg about the organization's campaign to raise awareness about the gender pay gap and how businesses should tackle the issue.