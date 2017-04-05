04/05/17: How are March's employment numbers looking?

Ahead of the Friday jobs report, the payroll processing company ADP is reporting that the U.S. added 263,000 private jobs to the economy in March, beating expectations. Susan Schmidt of Westwood Holdings Group explains what this says about the economy, and how this report differs from the one the government releases each month. Afterwards, we'll look at Italy's decision to place the Vatican bank on its list of states with transparent, cooperative financial systems. And finally, we'll discuss CBS' decision to create its own TV streaming service instead of striking a deal with Hulu like the other major networks. Was that a wise move?