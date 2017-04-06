First, Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer discusses market shifts as the Federal Reserve shrinks its bond portfolio. Then, we look at new research showing that high school dropout rates among African American students are significantly lower if students had a black teacher in elementary school. Finally, David talks to MIT professor and author Erik Brynjolfsson about stagnated wages in middle-skilled jobs, and how this makes them ripe for robot takeover.
04/06/2017: Where robots come in
By Marketplace • 6 hours ago