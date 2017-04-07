Related Program: 
Marketplace

04/07/2017: The cost of Russia's support for Syria

By Marketplace 11 hours ago
  • 2gettyimages-665501322.jpg
    In this handout provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter fires a Tomahawk land attack missile on April 7, 2017 in the Mediterranean Sea. The USS Porter was one of two destroyers that fired a total of 59 cruise missiles at a Syria
    Marketplace

The full global political reaction to last night's U.S. airstrikes on a Syrian air base remains to be seen, but the impact on Russia’s economic ties to Syria will only heighten tense relations. Russia, as President Bashar Assad’s staunchest ally, has boosted the Syrian government’s military might in its civil war and in turn profited from billions of dollars in arms and equipment sales. Let's face it, there's no easy transition to our next story, where we meet Mark Wagner, the New York-based collage artist who deconstructs dollar bills to make portraits of presidents and re-create famous paintings. And, as always, we'll wrap up the week in business and economic news.