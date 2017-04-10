04/10/2017: Rise of the machines

We keep talking about the threat that globalization poses to American jobs. But much of the competition for jobs comes from inside our borders, with robots, artificial intelligence and algorithms increasingly entering the workforce. As part of a new series, we'll hear from Marketplace's David Brancaccio about his road trip across the Midwest in search of "robot-proof" jobs. Next, we'll look at the FDA's decision to allow the company 23andMe to sell home genetics tests for diseases, and then talk about some of the economic concessions China is planning to make to the U.S. following their meeting last week.