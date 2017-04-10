04/10/2017: We won't make a "fly the friendly skies" joke

... But we are going to talk about the PR nightmare hitting United today, after videos of a passenger being forcibly removed from an overbooked flight went viral, and get to the bottom of why airlines sell too many seats in the first place. Plus, we'll look at the slew of foreign carmakers reinvesting in American factories just as Washington contemplates tax reform. Then: Five years ago, our own David Brancaccio drove across the country without talking to a single human being. It was for a series all about how robots are taking jobs. This year, he hit the road again to figure out which jobs are "robot-proof," and they're not the ones you think.