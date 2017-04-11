04/11/2017: Capturing one of the world's most-wanted hackers

One of the world's most-wanted hackers, a Russian man named Pyotr Levashov, was arrested by authorities in Barcelona, Spain. He's now been implicated in Russia's interference with the U.S. presidential election. Dustin Voltz of Reuters joins us to give more background about Levashov and how he got brought in. Afterwards, we'll look at the social contracts that exist between consumers and big tech companies, and then look at Minecraft's decision to launch its own marketplace: a place where users can buy and sell in-game creations.