04/11/2017: Will robots write the music you listen to in the future?

The White House is putting trade front-and-center of its jobs policy, but when it comes to issues facing the American workforce, technology may be the bigger challenge. As part of our "Robot-Proof Jobs" series, Marketplace's David Brancaccio visits Oberlin, Ohio today to meet up with a composer — an occupation that the data suggest is immune to the forces of automation. Afterwards, we'll look at the future of Toshiba, which has reported a loss approaching $5 billion in the last nine months of 2016.