04/12/2017: The ban on airline phone calls continues

President Obama's FCC had introduced a proposal that would get rid of in-flight cellphone bans. Now the new FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, is striking that plan down, stating that there are Americans who "value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet." The Washington Post's Brian Fung joins us to talk about the controversy and the niche business of in-flight Wi-Fi service. Afterwards, we'll look at Projekt Red's attempt to trademark the name of its video game Cyberpunk 2077 — a move that has angered gamers who don't like the idea of companies trademarking a subgenre of science fiction. We'll chat with Stanford law professor Mark Lemley about the meaning of cyberpunk and how trademark law works.