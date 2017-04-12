On a day when President Trump reversed his stance on China's currency, Fed Chair Janet Yellen, NATO, the debt and a federal hiring freeze, we're looking to comments from White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to clear up this White House's economic policy. Then: malls are struggling, but outlet malls are thriving. Why? Plus, with all those vacancies in Trump's executive branch, who's actually running the government?
04/12/2017: A few clarifications (and a few reversals) from the White House
By Marketplace • 11 hours ago