After visiting Pennsylvania and Ohio, Marketplace's David Brancaccio is now in Michigan as part of our "Robot-Proof Jobs" series. There, he'll explore how vulnerable teaching jobs are to automation. Afterwards, we'll look at President Trump's decision to end the freeze on federal hiring — with a caveat. The Trump administration wants federal agencies to create plans that minimize employment with "surgical" cuts to staff.
04/12/2017: Will robots start taking over the classroom?
By Marketplace • 10 hours ago