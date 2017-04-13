04/13/2017: Don't worry, robots can't do everything

We continue our "Robot-Proof Job" series today with a look at one profession that can't easily be replaced by machines: occupational therapist, a job built on relating to people and solving creative problems. Marketplace's David Brancaccio visits Illinois to chat with an occupational therapist about the skills that her line of work requires. Afterwards, on the heels of JPMorgan Chase's earnings report release, we'll talk about why bank lending growth has stalled.