04/13/2017: The Uber exodus continues

Samsung's newest phone, the Galaxy S8, will arrive in U.S. stores next week. But something will be missing: its voice-activated personal assistant Bixby. Ambrish Srivastava, an analyst for BMO, joins us to discuss if Samsung has cause to worry. Afterwards, we'll hear from Sarah Kunst, the CEO of the fitness app and sports media site Proday, about the NBA's decision to start tracking players' stats. And finally, we'll look at yet another high-profile departure from Uber: the exit of Rachel Whestone, the company's head of communications.