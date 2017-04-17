04/17/2017: Is American manufacturing actually dying?

Cybersecurity experts are combing through data released by hackers who claim to have infiltrated the National Security Agency. The info makes it look like the NSA hacked into financial service providers in the Middle East. We'll delve into how the security community is responding to the leak. Afterwards, , we'll examine how much of a threat the growing live-streaming TV business poses to Netflix. And finally, we'll chat with Congressman Ro Khanna about his book "Entrepreneurial Nation," which looks at why manufacturing is still important in American society.