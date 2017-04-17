Coming off Easter weekend, let's look at some key economic data we may have missed. On Friday, data on core inflation in the U.S. came in much weaker than expected. Why is that important? It means that the Fed may not have to be aggressive with interest rates. Next, we'll explore how demographic surveys on the homeless population can lead to more funding for certain groups, and how a cocoa surplus in Ivory Coast is negatively affecting farmers.
04/17/2017: The problem with a cocoa surplus
By David Brancaccio • 8 hours ago