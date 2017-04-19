04/19/17: How the internet got ruined

The money-hungry creators of platforms like YouTube and Facebook completely destroyed the freedom that the internet once represented — according to Jonathan Taplin. Taplin, author of the new book "Move Fast and Break Things" joined us to talk about the "winners-take-all" mentality of early tech pioneers like Peter Thiel and Larry Page. Afterwards, as part of our new series on the rise of tech hubs across the U.S., we'll chat with entrepreneur Dug Nichols about the qualities that make Minneapolis a good place for a company. And finally, we'll look at the planned launched for a completely revamped Google Earth.