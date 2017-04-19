04/19/2017: You pay taxes, why shouldn't robots?

The ability of U.S. companies to pay back all its debt is at its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund. Susan Schmidt of Westwood Holdings Group joins us to chat about the factors that really matter to the health of the U.S. economy. Next, we'll look at why several cities and states in the U.S. are starting to ban employers from asking prospective hires about salary history. Finally, we'll wrap up by chatting to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers about why he's against taxing robots who perform our jobs.