04/20/2017: The deal in Europe that Bill O'Reilly's employer may have really worried about

Fox has fired Bill O'Reilly amid sexual harassment claims against the TV host. Bad publicity, of course, can matter a lot when it comes to corporate decisions like these. We'll recap some of the events leading up to the ousting, which include the departure of more than 50 advertisers, and look at a big financial deal in Europe that may have influenced the move. Next, we'll examine a new study that finds it can make a huge difference if a person attends community college full-time. And afterwards, we'll hear from the Harvard economist Richard Freeman about why more of us should become shareholders as our reliance on automation increases.