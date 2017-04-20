04/20/2017: Many aren't feeling that great about the economy, according to the Fed

The Fed occasionally interviews people in each of the 12 regions it presides over to gauge how they're feeling about the economy. The results are in and people are feeling, well, uncertain. Diane Swonk, CEO of DS Economics, joined us to talk about why there may be a lack of widespread optimism. Afterwards, we'll look at the positive effects of attending college full time vs. part time, and then discuss how automation puts workers of color at risk.