04/21/2017: Rage against the machines

We’re expecting another series of executive orders from President Trump today, which will deal with taxes and financial regulations. Marketplace's Kimberly Adams explains what's in store for our financial future. Afterwards, as part of our "Robot-Proof Jobs" series, we'll chat with Thomas Kalil, a former deputy director for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Kalil shares how we can apply AI to the classroom to teach tech skills and beat a robot takeover.