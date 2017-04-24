04/24/17: AAA wants in on the ride-sharing game

Stock prices are surging in Europe following the first round of election results in France. We'll take a look at why exactly investors are excited about the possible winner. Afterwards, we'll chat with Larry Rosin, the president of Edison Research, about the latest results from our Marketplace-Edison Research Poll. One major source of anxiety for Americans? Having proper health care coverage. And finally, we'll talk about AAA's attempt to lure younger members by wheeling out a new ride-sharing company called "Gig."