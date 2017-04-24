04/24/2017: How is America's economic anxiety?

There's been a big shake-up in Europe. Two outsiders have taken the lead in France's presidential election: Centrist Emmanuel Macron and the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. We'll look at how the news has affected global markets, and what France's election could mean for them in the coming weeks. And in news across the pond, we'll examine the latest results from our Marketplace-Edison Research Poll, which finds that nearly three-quarters of Americans feel the government in Washington has forgotten them — regardless of party.