05/01/2017: Could robots create a recession?

After the looming possibility of a government shutdown, Congress has a new $1 trillion spending bill. We'll examine who gets what, and how closely it aligns with President Trump's priorities. Afterwards, we'll look at a suggestion from the British Parliament that says U.S.-based social media companies should pay up when police investigate hateful content, threats or images of child abuse online. And finally, we'll talk about a recent report that calculates automation will create about 15 million jobs in the next 10 years, while eliminating about 25 million in the process.